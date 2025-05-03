Sports

Red Sox 1B Triston Casas carried off on stretcher after awkward fall in game with Twins

Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas was carried off the field on a stretcher due to an apparent lower-body injury Friday night after the 25-year-old awkwardly fell near first base in the bottom of the second inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins.

The Associated Press
May 3, 2025 at 1:32AM

BOSTON — Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas was carried off the field on a stretcher due to an apparent lower-body injury Friday night after the 25-year-old awkwardly fell near first base in the bottom of the second inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins.

Casas sent a slow roller up the first-base line that Twins starter Joe Ryan bobbled before his under-hand throw to first baseman Ty France. Casas was ruled safe as Ryan was charged with an error, though it was clear something was wrong with Casas, who has started the past three opening days at first base for Boston.

Casas was replaced by Romy Gonzalez. Casas entered Friday hitting .184 with three home runs in 28 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

BRENDAN McGAIR

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Fried combines on 1-hitter, wins 6th straight start to lead Yankees over Rays 3-0

Max Fried combined with two relievers on a one-hitter to become the major leagues' first six-game winner and lead the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Friday night.

Sports

Red Sox 1B Triston Casas carried off on stretcher after awkward fall in game with Twins

Sports

Haeran Ryu overcomes slow start and leads LPGA's Black Desert Championship by 2 shots