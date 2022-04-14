POP/ROCK

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Unlimited Love" (Warner)

Full of springy punk-funk jams and lightly psychedelic ballads, the new 17-track LP is the Chili Peppers' first since 2006's Grammy-winning "Stadium Arcadium" with guitarist John Frusciante, whose playing on hits like "Give It Away" and "Under the Bridge" helped propel the group to alt-rock superstardom in the early '90s before the rigors of fame and a debilitating drug addiction led him to quit.

The Chili Peppers are at their Chili-est with the spacey but soulful Frusciante on guitar. (He returned in 1998, then left again in 2009. His return this time meant a forced exit for his replacement, Josh Klinghoffer, who's now touring with Pearl Jam.)

Long one of rock's most distinctive stylists, singer Anthony Kiedis employs his full battery of grunts and bellows and funny voices on "Unlimited Love," which was produced by Rick Rubin, their first collaboration since 2011. In "Black Summer," Kiedis finds a cross between early Nirvana and Welsh folk music.

Kiedis gets in his feelings amid Frusciante's shimmering guitar lines in songs like the tender "Not the One" and "White Braids & Pillow Chair," a gorgeous California travelogue in which he gazes up at the "deep Ventura sky" and ponders the gloom of "Santa Cruz in June." It's a reminder that another reason the Chili Peppers have endured, beyond the prescience of their mix-and-match approach, is the frontman's unembarrassed emotionalism.

MIKAEL WOOD, Los Angeles Times



COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini, "Heartfirst"

On her 2020 album "Kelsea," she honed her keen ability to spotlight the sort of anxiety and self-doubt that many other country singers conveniently crop out of the frame. The single "Heartfirst," though, is all about pushing those impediments aside and jumping headlong into new romance. Recommended for anyone who revisited Taylor Swift's version of "Red" last year and wished someone were still making glimmering, wholehearted pop-country songs like that in the present tense.

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times



