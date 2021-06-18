A red-flag warning has been declared until 8 p.m. Friday for many central Minnesota counties, including Hennepin and Ramsey, as the risk of wildfires remains extreme in droughtlike conditions.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Pope, Ramsey, Renville, Sherburne, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Washington, Wright and Yellow Medicine counties.

A red-flag warning means an area is experiencing weather that are ideal for breeding wildfires, including strong winds and low humidity. No fires are advised during the warning. Much of Minnesota is experiencing drought conditions ranging from severe to moderate to unseasonably dry.

The dry spell is likely to be broken Sunday with widespread showers, the NWS said, followed by a cooldown.

