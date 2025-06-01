Wires

Red Cross hospital says 21 people were killed while trying get aid from an Israeli-backed group in Gaza

Red Cross hospital says 21 people were killed while trying get aid from an Israeli-backed group in Gaza.

The Associated Press
June 1, 2025 at 5:02AM

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — Red Cross hospital says 21 people were killed while trying get aid from an Israeli-backed group in Gaza.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Poles begin voting for a new president in a pivotal runoff election

Poles begin voting for a new president in a pivotal runoff election.

Wires

Red Cross hospital says 21 people were killed while trying get aid from an Israeli-backed group in Gaza

Wires

The Indiana Pacers beat New York 125-108 in Game 6 to advance to play Oklahoma City in the NBA Finals