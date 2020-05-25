BAYFIELD, Wis. — The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has donated 2,180 pounds of fish to the Bayfield area community in northwestern Wisconsin.
KBJR-TV reports it was part of the "Community Fish Project," which aims to feed Red Cliff Band members and other people in need.
In the past three weeks, the band has been purchasing fish from four Red Cliff tribal fishing boats for distribution throughout the area to help community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over 300 pounds of whitefish were donated to the Bayfield Food Shelf and the Madeline Island Food Shelf.
The Red Cliff Casino donated ice to keep the fish fresh.
