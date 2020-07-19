BAYFIELD, Wis. — The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has declared a state of emergency following damage from Saturday's storm on the northern Wisconsin reservation.
Red Cliff Band Chairman Richard A. Peterson wrote in a Facebook post that trees and power lines are down all across the reservation, travel is hazardous and many roads are impassable.
WDIO-TV reports the reservation is asking visitors to stay away until further notice. Tribal members are being asked to limit travel as much as possible.
Crews are working to clear roads and to restore power.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
TV & Media
BC-BKL--2020 NBA Schedule
Seattle vs New York, Noon, ESPNLos Angeles vs. Phoenix, 3 p.m., ABCIndiana vs. Washington, 5 p.m., CBS Sports NetworkConnecticut vs. Minnesota, Noon, ESPNChicago vs. Las…
Coronavirus
State warns 14 Minnesota bars and restaurants to stop violating COVID-19 requirements
Most warnings involved employees not wearing masks. Capacity and space between tables also brought warnings.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
Minn. has child COVID-19 death, 900 new cases
Minnesota has reported its first COVID-19 death in a child amid a continued rise in cases, including more than 900 today.
St. Paul
St. Paul police chief: $9.2M cut requested by Mayor Carter will mean fewer cops
The proposed cut would mean eliminating jobs, Chief Todd Axtell said.