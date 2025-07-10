Red Bull signals it will keep up title fight after Horner was fired. It faces many other challenges

Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko has pledged not give up on the Formula 1 title fight until it's mathematically impossible for Max Verstappen to win, even after Christian Horner was fired as team principal.
In the first sign of the team's ambitions after ending Horner's 20-year tenure and appointing Laurent Mekies, Marko dismissed suggestions Thursday that the move might mark a shift of focus to 2026.
''As for the current sporting situation: there are still twelve races to go, and we will continue to fight for the drivers' championship as long as it's mathematically possible," Marko said in comments released by the team.
It comes after Max Verstappen — third in the standings, 69 points off the lead — had seemed pessimistic about his title defense. Marko himself last month told Austrian TV the team might need to ''write off'' the title if things didn't improve.
There was no mention Thursday of the constructors' standings, where Red Bull is far adrift of McLaren.
Turning around a disappointing season is just one of many urgent demands facing Mekies on his first full day as Red Bull's new team principal.
Verstappen's future
The defending champion last week refused to commit to staying with Red Bull for 2026, even while Horner claimed Verstappen's ''intention is that he will be there.''