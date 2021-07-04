SARATOGA, Wis. — Authorities say one person died and another person was injured following a recreational vehicle crash early Sunday in Wood County.
The Wood County Sheriff's Department says the crash was reported in Saratoga around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The department says the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into a ditch. WEAU-TV reports.
The crash killed a 22-year-old woman from Wisconsin Rapids, who was a passenger. The driver, a 27-year-old man from Wisconsin Rapids, was hurt and taken to the hospital. He's currently in stable condition, the sheriff's office reports.
