Records show how DOGE planned Trump’s DEI purge — and who gets fired next

The documents also detail scripts for what Office of Personnel Management staff should say in calls to interim agency heads explaining the president’s anti-DEI executive order, as well as what those interim agency heads should say in calls to employees tasked with carrying out that order. The first set of calls were supposed to last 15 minutes each; the second were supposed to last 20 minutes, the scripts show. The guides for agency heads included the instructions: “It is important that we implement these changes swiftly, but always with care and respect for our employees.”