Records show Gene Hackman's wife researched symptoms of illness in days before her death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities on Tuesday released a lengthy investigation report detailing some of the last emails and internet searches done by Gene Hackman's wife in the days before her death, indicating that she was scouring the internet for information on flu-like symptoms and breathing techniques.
Betsy Arakawa died in February of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome — a rare, rodent-borne disease that can led to a range of symptoms that include flu-like illness, headaches, dizziness and severe respiratory distress, investigators have said. Gene Hackman is believed to have died about a week later of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer's disease.
The partially mummified remains of Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were found in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26, when maintenance and security workers showed up at the home and alerted police.
According to the report released Tuesday, a review of the open bookmarks on Arakawa's computer Feb. 8 and the morning of Feb. 12 indicated she was actively researching medical conditions related to COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms. The searches included questions about whether COVID could cause dizziness or nosebleeds.
She also had mentioned in an email to her masseuse that Hackman had woken up Feb. 11 with flu or cold-like symptoms but that a COVID test was negative and she would have to reschedule her appointment for the next day ''out of an abundance of caution.''
Arakawa's last search was the morning of Feb. 12 for a health care provider in Santa Fe.
Investigators also reviewed a call history to the Hackmans' home phone along with voicemails and security footage from stores that Arakawa had visited on Feb. 11.
Authorities also are expected to release more redacted police body camera footage from inside the home as sheriff's deputies and investigators tried to piece together what had happened to the couple. The written report describes them going through rooms of the home and finding nothing out of the ordinary and no signs of forced entry.