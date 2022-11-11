PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Keegan Records had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Colgate's 77-68 victory over Brown on Thursday night.
Tucker Richardson scored 19 points and added six rebounds and five assists for the Raiders (1-1). Sam Thomson recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field.
The Bears (0-2) were led in scoring by Nana Owusu-Anane, who finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Paxson Wojcik added 12 points and seven rebounds for Brown. In addition, Dan Friday had 11 points and three steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
3 Olympic volleyball medals stolen from California home
Authorities on Thursday were looking for three Olympic medals belonging to a member of the U.S. women's volleyball team after they were stolen from a Southern California home.
Sports
No. 12 Texas bolts to big lead, shuts down Houston Christian
Marcus Carr scored 11 points and had four steals as No. 12 Texas used suffocating defense and a relentless fast break to defeat Houston Christian 82-31 Thursday night.
Sports
State volleyball: Get the latest updates from the X
The nonstop action inside Xcel Energy Center goes through Saturday's championship matches. Tap here for the latest.
Sports
Corbett helps send Denver past Colorado College 90-68
Tyree Corbett finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds to help Denver defeat Division III-member Colorado College 90-68 on Thursday night.
Sports
Dejulius scores 18; Cincinnati beats Cleveland St. 69-58
David Dejulius' 18 points helped Cincinnati defeat Cleveland State 69-58 on Thursday night.