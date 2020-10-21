Tuesday's Record Snow

Who enjoyed Tuesday's early season snow across the region? Enough for you to get your snow tires under you and get prepared for the rest of the winter? Heavy snow fell across the region throughout the day and there were even reports of thundersnow out in eastern South Dakota. (Picture: D.J. Kayser)

Here's a look at reported snow totals through about 7 PM Tuesday evening across the region (ignore the 25" total from near Currie in southwest Minnesota). Some of the higher totals came out of the southern metro, where 9" of snow fell in both Lakeville and Prior Lake. As of 7 PM, 7.4" of snow had been reported at MSP Airport, which would be the second snowiest October day on record and breaking the record for the day of 3" in 1916.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in place through 10 PM Tuesday Night for the Twin Cities due to the snow and impacts on travel. The latest Winter Weather Advisories are in place is early Wednesday morning in the Arrowhead. Meanwhile the Winter Storm Watches across northwestern Minnesota back into the Dakota are for our next system working into the region Wednesday Night and Thursday.

_______________________________________________

Rainy System Expected Thursday

As we head toward Thursday we will watch another system enter the region. While it could start off as a mix in the Twin Cities, the good news with this one across southern Minnesota is that it'll be in the form of rain. Snowy conditions will be expected across northern Minnesota, however.

A few of the storms in far southeastern Minnesota could be on the strong side with a Marginal Risk of severe weather in place. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats.

Meanwhile, up across northern Minnesota, heavy snow will be the main story with the next system. Some areas could receive over 6" of snow Thursday into Friday morning.

_______________________________________________

Light Afternoon Wintry Mix - Cold Rain Thursday

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas Congratulations! You have survived the first significant accumulating snow of the winter season. Only who knows how many more snow events to go! As the snow fell outside, my mind started to think about Christmas music and putting up the decorations and tree. Too soon? Well, Christmas is only 65 days away and the holiday shopping season has already started. Might as well get in the festive spirit, especially with the way 2020 has gone. A few afternoon mixed showers are possible today, but a better chance of precipitation will move in late tonight and Thursday across the state. In the Twin Cities, this next system will mainly be in the form of rain. Across northern Minnesota it should stay in the frozen variety with several inches of snow accumulation possible. Another system could impact the region by the second half of the weekend. It’s too early for details, but something to keep an eye on if traveling in the region just in case. Highs will remain below average through the end of the month.

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Afternoon mix? Wake up 31. High 38. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cold rain. Snow up north. Wake up 33. High 42. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind E 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Early morning mix. Breezy. Wake up 32. High 39. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Dry and cloudy. Late night snow? Wake up 22. High 35. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Snow showers. Wake up 27. High 35. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Fairly cloudy. Staying cold. Wake up 23. High 33. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning sun. Increasing PM clouds. Wake up 18. High 32. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

October 21st

1916: A three-day blizzard ends. Also, a sharp temperature drop occurs at Bird Island, falling from 65 to 13.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

October 21st

Average High: 56F (Record: 88F set in 1947)

Average Low: 38F (Record: 16F set in 1913)

Average Precipitation: 0.07" (Record: 1.76" set in 1894)

Average Snowfall: 0.1" (Record: 0.4" in 2002)

Record Snow Depth: Trace in 1925

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 21st

Sunrise: 7:37 AM

Sunset: 6:17 PM

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 39 minutes and 42 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 57 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 10.5 Hours Of Daylight? October 25th (10 hours, 27 minutes, and 58 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise Before The Time Change: 7:50 PM on Halloween

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 6:00 PM?: November 1st (5:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

Skies will be mainly cloudy across the Twin Cities Wednesday with a slight chance of a few rain/snow showers during the afternoon hours. Temperatures won't climb much during the day, starting off in the low 30s and only reaching the upper 30s for highs.

Most areas of the state will see highs in the 30s on Wednesday with cloudy skies and a few rain and/or snow showers in areas of southern and eastern Minnesota.

Highs will once again be 10-20F degrees below average statewide Wednesday. The average high in the Twin Cities for October 20th is 56F.

We will warm up into the 40s Thursday here in the Twin Cities with the expected rain across central and southern Minnesota, but this warm up will be short-lived as we'll fall back into the 30s by the weekend.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

The northern tier of states will see unsettled weather on Wednesday with rain, snow, and ice in some locations. Storms will also be possible in the Southeast, Central Plains, and portions of Texas.

Several areas of heavier rain will be possible through Thursday from the central U.S. to the Northeast and across portions of Florida. Heavy snow will be possible from the Northern Rockies into the western Great Lakes.

_______________________________________________

Latest On Epsilon

Epsilon continues to be a tropical storm as of Tuesday evening but has been strengthening over the past 12-24 hours. It is expected to strengthen to hurricane strength Wednesday and make its closest approach to Bermuda (off to the east) as we head into Friday. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for Bermuda ahead of Epsilon.

_______________________________________________

California’s Mega-Fires Have Arrived 30 Years Early

More from Scientific American : "Scientists predicted climate change would fuel the kind of devastating wildfires that California has seen this year. Except it wasn’t expected to happen for decades. A major analysis by state researchers projected that the amount of area burned by wildfire could jump 77% by the end of the century. Another study by UCLA warned that by 2050 fire on average would scorch twice as much land in Southern California. A doubling happened this year, instead of three decades from now."

Markets Are Divesting You From Fossil Fuels

More from Bloomberg : "One of the oldest components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average disappeared from the popular market benchmark at the end of August. ExxonMobil Corp., a member since 1928 (when it was Standard Oil of New Jersey) and the world’s most valuable company as recently as 2011, had fallen in value over recent years, but it was finally ousted for technical reasons. That month, Apple Inc. announced a 4-for-1 stock split. The subsequent drop in the iPhone maker’s stock price narrowed its share of the price-weighted Dow. The index provider opted to adjust its component companies—booting out Exxon—to maintain the information technology sector’s weighting."

China delivers diatribe against U.S. climate policies

More from the Washington Post : "China delivered a scalding diatribe against U.S. climate policies on Monday, saying that under President Trump the United States “is widely viewed as a consensus-breaker and a troublemaker.” Beijing’s Foreign Affairs Ministry blamed Trump’s “negative stance” and “retrogression on climate change” for undermining progress on an international climate accord by vowing to withdraw from it and failing to abide by it. Trump, who plans to formally pull out of the Paris climate accord the day after Election Day, had “seriously undermined the fairness, efficiency and effectiveness of global environmental governance,” the ministry said in a fact sheet."