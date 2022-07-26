Tap the bookmark to save this article.

ST. LOUIS — Record rainfall caused widespread flash flooding across the St. Louis area early Tuesday, closing multiple roadways and prompting rescues from vehicles stranded by high waters, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Rainfall of between 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25 centimeters) was reported overnight, the National Weather Service said on Twitter. St. Louis recorded more than 7 inches of rainfall Tuesday morning, surpassing the record of 6.85 inches from Aug. 20, 1915, the weather service said.

The rainfall was expected to wrap up by late-morning, forecasters said.

The St. Louis Fire Department said it was responding to stranded vehicles. A stretch of Interstate 70 was flooded and closed in the St. Louis area. And rising waters threatened homes in the suburb of Ladue.