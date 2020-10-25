Record Cold Continues - Warmer Later This Week!

Record Cold Continues

I think one word can describe our recent weather: brr!! We've seen highs and lows that are atypical for late October with record lows and record cold highs being broken. On Saturday, Hibbing saw a record low with record cold highs set in the Twin Cities, Rochester, St. Cloud, and Hibbing.

While no record lows were set Sunday morning across the state, record cold highs were set or tied in Duluth (previous: 27F in 1919), the Twin Cities (previous: 30F in 1887), St. Cloud (29F in 1942), Brainerd (30F in 1997), and Hibbing (28F in 1981).

While no record lows look to be broken as we wake up Monday morning across the state, we could be close in a few locations. Either way, it is certainly going to be cold! Here are the record lows for Monday:

Duluth: 10F in 1936

International Falls: 10F in 1976

Twin Cities: 16F in 1962

Rochester: 4F in 1887

St. Cloud: 13F in 1936

Brainerd: 11F in 1936

Hibbing: 6F in 1981

Temperatures will only climb into the 20s and low 30s across the state on Monday, producing another round of cold record highs across the state. Records at the climate locations are:

Duluth: 26F in 1919

International Falls: 28F in 1976

Twin Cities: 32F in 1919

Rochester: 22F in 1887

St. Cloud: 26F in 1925

Brainerd: 25F in 1925

Hibbing: 30F in 1942

Tuesday morning will be the coldest morning of the stretch for many locations across the state, with record lows being approached in several locations:

Duluth: 6F in 1917

International Falls: 7F in 1976

Twin Cities: 13F in 1997

Rochester: 13F in 1936

St. Cloud: 5F in 1976

Brainerd: 4F in 1976

Hibbing: 0F in 1976

I wouldn't expect as many record cold highs across the state Tuesday as highs start to moderate some, but a few could be in striking distance. The records:

Duluth: 24F in 1925

International Falls: 20F in 1919

Twin Cities: 29F in 1925

Rochester: 33F in 1937

St. Cloud: 27F in 1925

Brainerd: 20F in 1925

Hibbing: 30F in 1969

_______________________________________________

Looking Toward Halloween

The good news is that we start to warm up as we head through the week and highs look to climb back into the 40s and 50s as we head toward Halloween Saturday. Mainly sunny skies are expected at the moment during the day with a few clouds starting to move in by the evening hours.

_______________________________________________

Ten Year Anniversary Of The Lowest Minnesota Pressure Reading On Record



Graphic: NWS Duluth

Monday marks the ten year anniversary of the extratropical low pressure center that moved across Minnesota, bringing high winds and the lowest pressure ever recorded in the state's history. That occurred in Bigfork, where the pressure dropped to 955.2 millibars (28.21") at 5:13 PM CT. You can read more from the National Weather Service office in Duluth by clicking here.

_______________________________________________

Record Cold Continues - Warmer Later This Week!

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Brr! How have you been dealing with this early season cold stretch? I have already rotated my closet, bringing my long-sleeved shirts back to the front. I've also sat by a snowy bonfire with a warm cup of apple cider in hand. Just trying to take advantage of what life throws at you, right?

Through Sunday, we've recorded eight days this month with a high of 40F or colder at MSP Airport, tied for the fifth most on record for October. The most was back in 1917 when 13 days saw highs at/below 40F. While we did see a warmer stretch of weather earlier this month, 15 days so far have seen a below-average high, with highs each of the past eight days around 20F degrees below average!

Chilly weather continues to begin the work week with numerous record cold highs and lows possible. The record cold high for MSP today is 32F, with a record low Tuesday morning of 13F. The good news is that that's where we bottom out, as highs climb into the 50s for Halloween Saturday. Quiet weather is expected this week - no more additional snow (for now)!

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Wake up 21. High 30 (Record cold high: 32). Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Still chilly. Wake up 16. High 33. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy but warmer. Wake up 28. High 40. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Quiet. Clouds stick around. Wake up 30. High 42. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunnier skies. Wake up 28. High 46. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A few late day clouds for Halloween. Wake up 35. High 52. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix. Clocks "fall back". Wake up 36. High 49. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

October 26th

2010: The lowest pressure on record for Minnesota occurs in the town of Bigfork, with a reading of 28.21 inches of mercury (955.30 mb). Very strong winds were widespread throughout the state, with peak gusts of 65 mph recorded at both Georgeville (Stearns County) and Mehurin Township (Lac Qui Parle County).

1996: A severe weather outbreak combined with a blizzard occurred across the upper Midwest. Intense low pressure tracking into Minnesota produced blizzard conditions over portions of South Dakota, while further east in Minnesota, unseasonably mild temperatures developed. Temperatures climbed to near 70, with dew points in the 50s. 1 to 1 3/4 inch hail and strong winds were reported in Lac Qui Parle, Yellow Medicine, Chippewa, and Swift Counties. These storms produced 12 tornadoes; the strongest of which received F2 ratings. Southwest of Alexandria in Douglas County, an F2 tornado with a 9 mile track destroyed several homes. One woman sustained broken bones and internal injuries when a portion of her house, with her inside, was launched 200 feet onto the interstate. This tornado also pushed over a 500 pound fuel tank. Tornadoes also touched down in Swift, Kandiyohi, Pope, Stearns, and Isanti Counties.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

October 26th

Average High: 53F (Record: 83F set in 1955)

Average Low: 36F (Record: 16F set in 1962)

Average Precipitation: 0.06" (Record: 1.54" set in 1941)

Average Snowfall: 0.1" (Record: 1.3" in 1959)

Record Snow Depth: Trace in 1976

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 26th

Sunrise: 7:44 AM

Sunset: 6:09 PM

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 25 minutes and 5 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 52 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 10 Hours Of Daylight? November 4th (9 hours, 59 minutes, and 56 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise Before The Time Change: 7:50 PM on Halloween

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 6:00 PM?: November 1st (5:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

As noted above, Monday's record cold high in the Twin Cities of 32F set in 1919 looks to be broken as highs only climb into the upper 20s to around 30F. At least there should be a little bit of sun in the sky.

Again, here are the expected highs across the state on Monday - stuck in the 20s and 30s with a mix of sun and clouds in place.

These highs will be quite cold Monday with highs out across southern Minnesota over 30F degrees below average! The average high for October 26th in the Twin Cities is 53F.

We won't be stuck in the freezer for much longer, though! Highs look to climb into the 40s as we head into the middle of the week, and could reach the 50s heading into next weekend.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

A stripe of precipitation is expected Monday from the Four Corners region to New England. In portions of Oklahoma and Texas it will be in the form of ice, with snow back into the Rockies, Central Plains, and Northeast. Storms will be possible across Florida. Fire weather concerns with strong winds will continue in California.

Through Tuesday, some of the heaviest precipitation will fall across portions of the Central and Southern Plains, where 1-3” are possible. Several feet of snow will be possible in the Rockies.

Ice is expected across portions of the southern United States, with the potential of over a quarter inch in western Oklahoma.

_______________________________________________

Zeta Heading Toward The Gulf Coast This Week

Zeta has slowly been gaining strength Sunday in the Caribbean while barely moving. It is expected to pick up forward speed Sunday Night into Monday, nearing the Yucatan later Monday as a hurricane before crossing into the Gulf of Mexico. While some weakening is possible heading into the middle of the week, it is still expected to be a strong tropical storm as it makes landfall along the northern Gulf Coast Wednesday.

_______________________________________________

Scientists Discover the First Room-Temperature Superconductor

More from WIRED: "A team of physicists in New York has discovered a material that conducts electricity with perfect efficiency at room temperature—a long-sought scientific milestone. The hydrogen, carbon, and sulfur compound operates as a superconductor at up to 59 degrees Fahrenheit, the team reported in Nature. That’s more than 50 degrees higher than the previous high-temperature superconductivity record, set last year. “This is the first time we can really claim that room-temperature superconductivity has been found,” said Ion Errea, a condensed-matter theorist at the University of the Basque Country in Spain who was not involved in the work."

Why COVID Outbreaks Could Worsen This Winter

More from Scientific American: "Winter is fast approaching in the Northern Hemisphere, and researchers warn that COVID-19 outbreaks are likely to get worse, especially in regions that don’t have the virus’s spread under control. “This virus is going to have a heyday,” says David Relman, a microbiologist at Stanford University in California. “We are looking at some pretty sobering and difficult months ahead.” Infections caused by many respiratory viruses, including influenza and some coronaviruses, swell in winter and drop in summer. Researchers say it’s too early in the COVID-19 pandemic to say whether SARS-CoV-2 will become a seasonal virus. But growing evidence suggests that a small seasonal effect will probably contribute to bigger outbreaks in winter, on the basis of what is known about how the virus spreads and how people behave in colder months."

Can California’s top wine region survive the era of megafire?

More from The Guardian: "The Silverado Trail, a two-lane road that weaves through the bucolic hillsides in the heart of California’s wine country, is the quintessential vision of Napa Valley. Home to dozens of wineries, it is a destination within a destination – one that welcomes both vacationing imbibers and oenophiles from around the world. But recently the amber hillsides have been laced with the ashen aftermath of wildfires that have torn through the region, leaving behind charred rubble that is fast becoming as much a part of the landscape as the neatly trussed rows of vines. It is a sign of an increasingly uncertain future for the crown jewel of California’s $43bn wine industry – one in which vintners must adapt to a changing climate and increasingly unpredictable fire seasons in order to survive."

_______________________________________________