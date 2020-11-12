A record 7,228 new COVID-19 cases and 39 new deaths — the second-highest one-day total yet — were reported Thursday in Minnesota. Health officials reported 292 new hospital admissions.

A total of 48,513 tests were completed, according to health officials. In a meeting with top state officials, Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s positivity rate has hit 15%.

The 39 deaths reported Thursday were second only to the 56 deaths reported Wednesday. Twenty-three of the deaths reported Thursday were residents of long-term care or assisted-living facilities. In all, 2,793 people have died of COVID-19 since mid-March, and 1,921 of the total deaths were residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities.

Since the pandemic began, 201,795 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Minnesota.

Officials with Minnesota’s hospitals and health systems on Thursday issued a joint statement on stopping the spread of COVID-19:

“Hospitals, health systems and health care providers are watching with growing concern as COVID-19 cases quickly increase in Minnesota, fueled by broad community spread in all parts of the state. Demand for hospital care is increasing in both medical-surgical and intensive care units, and the percentage of beds occupied by patients with COVID-19 is growing.

The high level of community transmission means that our health care heroes — including nurses, doctors, therapists, pharmacists, support services, housekeeping, technicians, advanced practice providers and many more — are contracting COVID-19 as they go about their daily lives in our communities. Reducing and preventing community spread is critical to helping keep our health care heroes healthy and able to care for patients.”

They went on to urge Minnesotans to continue social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing in public in an effort to “help break the chain of transmission.”

They continued: “As we did at the beginning of this pandemic, we each need to do our part and protect our health care heroes, our family members and our communities.”

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that was found circulating late last year. People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Health problems that increase COVID-19 risks range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness; studies suggest that up to 45% of those who are infected won’t have symptoms.

At total of 159,467 people have recovered from the virus and no longer need isolation, health officials reported.

Numbers released Thursday morning cover the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Staff writer Jeremy Olson contributed to this report.