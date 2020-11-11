A single-day record 56 COVID-19 deaths were reported by state authorities on Wednesday in Minnesota, where new early bar closing times and caps on receptions, parties and social gatherings will seek to slow the spread of the infectious disease.

Minnesota in total has reported 2,754 deaths due to COVID-19, an infectious disease caused by a novel coronavirus.

Accelerated spread of the virus is reflected by the increase in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing from 5% one month ago to more than 12% now. More than 194,000 infections have been verified in Minnesota through testing, including 4,900 reported on Wednesday.

Minnesota’s previous single-day high of deaths was 36, but Gov. Tim Walz said daily counts of 50 or more could become the norm unless the state slows viral transmission.

“If we don’t make these changes and we don’t change our behavior, we will have 10,000 cases [per day], we will have 1,500 people in the hospital and we will be reporting, God forbid, 50 or more deaths a day,” Walz said.

Walz ordered a 10 p.m. closing time for bars and restaurants that will take effect Friday and a limit of gatherings to no more than 10 people from three households that will shrink many Thanksgiving feasts. Caps on the sizes of wedding and funeral receptions will be phased in over the next month.

The underlying concern is to slow viral growth to keep the pressure off Minnesota hospitals, which on Wednesday reported a record 1,299 patients with COVID-19 admitted to inpatient beds. That includes 282 patients in intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications from their infections.

COVID-19 patients now represent more than 25% of the more than 1,100 patients admitted to the state’s 1,457 immediately available ICU beds. That rate has surged from 15% a week ago. The state reports another 408 ICU beds could be readied within 72 hours if needed.

Minnesotans need to continue to wear masks, avoid crowds, practice social distancing and stay home when sick, said Dr. George Morris of St. Cloud-based CentraCare, which reports that a third of its patients are in hospital care due to COVID-19.

“That is an astronomical number,” he said.

The deaths reported Wednesday included 38 people who lived in long-term care facilities and 18 people who lived in private residences. Deaths have been more common in residents of long-term care facilities due to their advanced ages and underlying health conditions that complicate COVID-19. More than 80% of COVID-19 deaths have involved people 70 or older.

Deaths are reported daily by the Minnesota Department of Health once they are verified as linked to COVID-19. Daily numbers tend to increase later in the week due to this administrative process of verifying the causes of deaths.