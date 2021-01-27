SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Officials with the French army stationed in the Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe said Wednesday that they seized a record 4.2 tons of cocaine in nearby waters.
The Armed Forces of the Antilles said it found the 177 bricks of cocaine aboard a fishing vessel in the Atlantic Ocean on Jan. 17. Eight people aboard the vessel were arrested.
Authorities said the seizure was a result of close cooperation with several countries that it did not identify.
No further details were provided.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Samsung reports profit jump driven by strong chip demand
Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its operating profit for the last quarter rose by more than 26% as it capped off a robust business year where its dual strength in parts and finished products allowed it to thrive amid the pandemic.
World
Singapore detains 16-year-old over plans to attack mosques
Authorities in Singapore have detained without trial a 16-year-old student who made detailed plans and preparations to carry out "terrorist attacks" on two mosques with a machete.
Business
Asian shares drop after US stocks' worst day since October
Asian shares skidded on Thursday as a reality check set in about longtime economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, giving Wall Street its worst day since October.
World
Russia envoy: US and Russia need to start strategic dialogue
Russia hopes the success of extending the last remaining U.S.-Russia arms control treaty will give a new boost to re-starting a strategic dialogue between Moscow and the Biden administration, Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador said Wednesday.
World
Mexico's new daily record of almost 28,000 coronavirus cases
Mexico posted its highest one-day total of newly confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, with 27,944 infections, and a near-record 1,623 confirmed deaths.