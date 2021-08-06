Handmade Spaetzle With Sweet Corn, Bacon and Fresh Sage

Serves 4.

Note: From Alex Roberts, chef/owner of Restaurant Alma in Minneapolis, in "The Farmer and the Chef."

For spaetzle:

• 2 c. flour

• 1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, plus extra for cooking water

• 1/8 tsp. freshly ground nutmeg

• 1/8 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 3/4 c. milk

• 4 eggs, beaten

• Olive oil

For sauce:

• 1/3 c. minced bacon

• 1 tbsp. plus 2 teaspoons unsalted butter, divided

• 2 tbsp. coarsely chopped fresh sage

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 2 1/2 c. sweet corn kernels

• 1/4 c. dry white wine

• 1/4 c. water

• 1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra for garnish, optional

• Salt to taste

Directions

To prepare spaetzle: In a large bowl, stir together the flour, salt, nutmeg and pepper. Add milk and eggs and mix well. Allow batter to rest for 15 minutes.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add about 1 tablespoon kosher salt, then reduce to a simmer. Place a spaetzle maker over large pot of simmering water and push dough through grates (or use a rubber spatula to push it through a colander with holes that are at least 1/4 inch wide, or drop dough by the teaspoonful) into simmering water below. Cook 3 to 4 minutes; spaetzle will rise to the surface when cooked through. Remove spaetzle from boiling water with a slotted spoon, transfer it to a colander and rinse with cold water. When cool, toss spaetzle with a little olive oil to prevent sticking. Set aside.

To prepare sauce: In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon with 1 teaspoon of butter, stirring frequently until slightly browned. Remove 2 tablespoons cooked bacon and reserve for finishing dish.

Add sage and a few grinds of black pepper to the bacon, followed by sweet corn and wine. Once wine has evaporated, add water, remaining 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon butter, and the Parmesan cheese. Stir constantly until water, butter and cheese form a creamy sauce.

Add reserved spaetzle and stir until warmed through. Taste and adjust salt and pepper as desired. Serve with reserved bacon and, if desired, additional Parmesan.

Grilled Pork Tenderloin With Heirloom Tomato Relish

Serves 4.

Note: From Lenny Russo, chef/owner of the former Heartland in St. Paul, in "The Farmer and the Chef."

For relish:

• 2 tsp. fine sea salt

• 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

• 2 tbsp. sunflower oil

• 1 tbsp. walnut oil

• 4 heirloom tomatoes, seeded and chopped

• 1/4 c. thinly sliced green onions

• 1 tsp. minced garlic

• 2 tbsp. freshly chopped mint

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

For pork:

• 5 tbsp. freshly chopped rosemary

• 2 tbsp. dried lavender

• 2 1/2 tsp. fine sea salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 2 1/2 lb. pork tenderloin

• 2 tbsp. sunflower oil

Directions

To prepare relish: In a mixing bowl, dissolve salt in vinegar. Whisk in sunflower oil and walnut oil. Add tomatoes, green onions, garlic, mint and pepper and carefully mix until well combined. Reserve.

To prepare pork: Prepare the grill. In a small bowl, combine rosemary, lavender, salt and pepper. Brush meat on both sides with sunflower oil and generously coat meat in herb mixture.

Over moderate heat, grill pork for approximately 4 minutes on each side. Remove from heat, transfer pork to a cutting board and allow meat to rest for a few minutes. Slice pork, arrange the slices on a serving platter and spoon relish over the pork.