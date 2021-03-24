Coconut Macaroons

Makes 2 dozen.

Note: This classic Passover dessert is chewy and toasty all at once. A little chocolate gives it an added oomph. From "The All-Purpose Baker's Companion," by King Arthur Flour (Countryman Press).

• 1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

• 2 large egg whites

• 1 tbsp. vanilla

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 2 1/2 c. shredded unsweetened coconut

• 3 1/4 c. shredded sweetened coconut

• 1 1/3 c. chopped bittersweet or semisweet chocolate or chocolate chips, optional

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease two baking sheets, or line with parchment.

In a medium bowl, mix together the sweetened condensed milk, egg whites, vanilla, salt and both coconuts until thoroughly incorporated.

Scoop the dough by 1/8-cupfuls (2 tablespoons) onto the prepared baking sheets, leaving an inch of space between them. Leave the macaroons as rounds, or use your hands or the flat side of a bench knife or dough scraper to shape the balls into pyramids.

Bake for 16 to 18 minutes, until they're a light golden brown on top.

Remove the macaroons from the oven and allow them to cool on the baking sheet.

To make the optional coating, melt the chocolate in a double boiler or the microwave in short, 10-second increments, stirring until smooth.

Dip the bottoms of the cooled macaroons into the chocolate, then transfer them to a cooling rack or back to the baking sheet. Let rest until the chocolate sets.

Walnut Cookies

Makes 20 cookies.

Note: These easy and bright four-ingredient cookies make use of the egg yolks leftover from baking macaroons. Adapted from "The New York Times Passover Cookbook," edited by Linda Amster (Morrow).

• 2 egg yolks

• 1/4 c. sugar

• 1 3/4 c. coarsely chopped walnuts

• Zest of 1/2 lemon

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. In a mixing bowl, beat the egg yolks with the sugar until very thick and almost white. Mix the chopped walnuts and lemon zest into the yolk mixture. Drop teaspoonfuls of batter onto ungreased baking sheet, leaving 2 inches between them. Bake for about 10 minutes, or until cookies are dry and firm. Remove from oven and allow to cool on the baking sheet.



Fudgy Passover Brownies

Makes 16 brownies.

Note: These ultrarich brownies benefit from a stint in the refrigerator for extra chewiness. From "The Jewish Cookbook," by Leah Koenig (Phaidon).

• 1/2 c. unsweetened cocoa powder

• 1/4 c. potato starch

• 1/2 tsp. instant coffee granules

• 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

• 1 c. walnut halves, chopped, optional

• 1/2 c. vegetable oil

• 2 eggs

• 1 1/4 c. sugar

• 1 tsp. vanilla

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line the bottom and sides of an 8-inch-square pan with parchment paper, leaving 1 inch of overhang on two opposite sides.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the cocoa powder, potato starch, instant coffee and salt. Add the walnuts (if using) and toss to coat. In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, eggs, sugar, and vanilla until fully combined. Add the dry mixture to the wet mixture and, using a rubber spatula, fold together until just combined.

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake until a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Set the pan on a wire rack to cool. Gently lift up the ends of the parchment and transfer the brownies to a cutting board and cut into 16 pieces.