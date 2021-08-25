Zucchini Bundt Bread With Lemon and Ginger

Makes one Bundt Bread (about 12 servings).

Note: A cross between a bread and cake, this tender loaf is sparked with fresh ginger and lemon zest. From Beth Dooley.

• Butter for greasing the pan

• Flour for dusting the pan

• 2 c. flour

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1/2 tsp. baking powder

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 c. sugar

• 2 eggs

• 1/2 c. vegetable oil

• 1/4 c. fresh lemon juice

• 2 tsp. lemon zest

• 2 tsp. grated fresh ginger

• 1 tsp. vanilla

• 1 1/2 c. grated zucchini, drained

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Generously butter a Bundt pan and lightly dust with flour.

In a large bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and sugar. In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, ginger and vanilla. Pour the wet ingredients into the flour mixture and stir lightly until just combined. Then fold in the zucchini.

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake until a sharp knife or toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Cool the cake in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn the cake out from the pan and continue cooling on a wire rack.