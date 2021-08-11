Yogurt-Marinated Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Cucumber Mint Salsa

Serves 4.

Note: A simple yogurt marinade helps ensure these Greek-inspired grilled chicken kebabs will be tender and flavorful. Try serving with warm pitas or rice pilaf. This recipe needs to be prepared at least two hours in advance. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 c. plain whole-milk Greek yogurt, divided

• 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1 tbsp. grated lemon zest

• 3/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 1/4 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 2-in. pieces

• 4 to 6 skewers

• 1/4 c. crumbled feta cheese

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh mint

• 1 tbsp. lemon juice

• Cucumber Mint Salsa (see recipe)

Directions

In a medium bowl, stir together 1/2 cup yogurt, garlic, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Add the chicken and toss to coat in marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or up to overnight.

Soak wooden skewers in water for 1 hour, or use metal skewers.

In a small bowl, stir together the remaining 1/2 cup yogurt, feta cheese, mint and lemon juice. Set aside.

Heat a charcoal grill or set a gas grill to high heat; bank coals or turn off burner on one side. Oil grates. Thread chicken onto skewers, giving a little space between each piece of meat.

Grill over direct heat, turning every minute or so, until beginning to char in spots, about 4 to 5 minutes total. Move to cooler side of grill and continue to grill, turning frequently, until cooked through, about 4 to 5 minutes longer.

Serve the chicken with the feta-yogurt sauce and Cucumber Mint Salsa.

Cucumber Mint Salsa

Makes 2 cups.

Note: From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 c. seeded and chopped English cucumber

• 1 c. chopped tomato

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh mint

• 1 medium Fresno or jalapeño chile, thinly sliced, optional

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 tbsp. lemon juice

• 1/4 tsp. salt

Directions

In a medium bowl, add all the ingredients and stir to combine.