Vegetable Halloumi Souvlaki With Harissa

Makes 4 skewers.

Note: You can find harissa with seasonings at many supermarkets. Halloumi is a semihard cheese made with a high melting point that makes it great on the grill. The secret to cooking it is to treat it like a steak: Bring it to room temperature before cooking, sear at a high heat and stop cooking it once the outside has a crisp edge. Use any vegetables on the skewer that you prefer with the cheese. You will need wooden skewers, presoaked in water. From “Share,” by Theo A. Michaels.

• 4 tbsp. good-quality harissa paste (see Note)

• 4 tbsp. olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

• 14 oz. halloumi, cut into bite-sized chunks (about 12 to 16 pieces) (see Note)

• 1 red bell pepper, deseeded and cut into chunks

• 1 red onion, cut into thick strips or chunks

• 16 button mushrooms

• 6 asparagus spears, cut into thirds

• Salt, to taste

• Handful of chopped fresh mint, to garnish

• Generous pinch of dried oregano, to garnish

• Hot cooked rice or other accompaniment

Directions

Preheat the grill or broiler to very hot.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the harissa and olive oil. Add the halloumi chunks to the bowl and toss them until coated with the harissa glaze.

Thread the halloumi and vegetables onto the already soaked skewers, alternating between different ingredients. (If using thin asparagus, you might want to group them in threes on the skewers).

Drizzle a little olive oil over the skewers, season the vegetables with a pinch of salt, and cook under the preheated grill or broiler until the halloumi has started to char. Then turn once to cook the other side, removing from the heat as soon as the halloumi is golden.

Serve on a platter of hot rice or other accompaniments, and scatter the chopped mint and a pinch of dried oregano over the skewers for garnish.