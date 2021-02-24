Steak, Mushroom and Poblano Fajitas

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Mushrooms and poblano peppers give these steak fajitas a rich, deep, earthy flavor. This recipe requires a little extra time for the meat to marinate. From Meredith Deeds.

• 2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

• 1 tbsp. chili powder

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1 1/4 lb. skirt or flank steak, cut crosswise into 4-in.-wide pieces

• 3/4 tsp. salt, divided

• 3 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

• 8 oz. sliced mushrooms

• 2 poblano peppers, stemmed, seeded, and cut into 1/2-in.-wide strips

• 1 large red onion, cut into 1/2-in.-thick slices

• 12 (6-inch) flour tortillas, warmed

Garnishes, as desired:

• Cilantro leaves

• Guacamole

• Pico de gallo

• Lime wedges

Directions

To marinate the steak: In a small bowl, combine the lime juice, chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and garlic. Place the steak in a large, sealable bag. Pour the lime mixture into the bag and turn it over one or two times to coat the steak. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 4 hours.

Remove steak from marinade, pat dry with paper towels and season both sides with 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over high heat for 2 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet. The add the steak and cook, turning once or twice, for 7 to 10 minutes, or to desired doneness (lower the heat to medium if skillet is smoking too much). Typically, 4 minutes per side will result in a medium-rare doneness. Transfer the steak to a cutting board and let rest while the vegetables are cooking.

Carefully wipe out skillet with paper towels. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over high heat. Add the mushrooms to the skillet and cook, in an even layer, for 4 to 5 minutes, turning once or twice, until browned. Transfer to a plate.

Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet over high heat. Add the peppers, onions and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper and cook, stirring frequently, for 5 to 6 minutes, until the vegetables are just tender and charred in spots. Return the mushrooms to the skillet and toss to combine. Transfer vegetables to a serving plate.

Slice the steak, across the grain, into thin slices. Transfer to a serving plate. Serve with warm tortillas with guacamole, pico de gallo and lime wedges on the side, as desired.