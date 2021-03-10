Spotted Dog (or Rich Soda Bread)

Makes one 7-inch round loaf.

Note: This loaf calls for Kernza flour, a nutty, sweet flour close in taste to Irish wholemeal flour, but whole wheat flour works well, too. The oats add texture and flavor. This makes a wet, sticky batter-like dough that bakes up into a moist, tender loaf. To make it a "spotted dog," work 1/4 cup of raisins and 1 tablespoon of caraway seeds into the dough just before turning onto the baking sheet. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 1/4 c. all-purpose flour, plus a little more for sprinkling

• 1 c. Kernza or whole wheat flour (see Note)

• 1/2 c. old fashioned rolled oats

• 1 1/2 tsp. baking soda

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1/4 c. (4 tbsp.) cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces

• 1 1/3 c. buttermilk or plain yogurt (not Greek-style)

• 1 tbsp. honey

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly sprinkle flour over a baking sheet or cast iron skillet.

Whisk together the flours, oats, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Add the butter and toss to coat with the flour, then use your fingertips to work it into a coarse meal. In a small dish, stir together the buttermilk or yogurt and honey, then add the mixture to the dough and stir until it is evenly moistened but still lumpy.

Using floured hands, form the dough into a ball and pat out into a 7-inch round on the floured baking sheet or cast iron skillet. Cut a shallow X in the top of the loaf with a sharp knife.

Bake the bread until golden and the bottom sounds hollow when tapped, 30 to 40 minutes. Cool slightly on a rack before slicing.