Sheet Pan Chipotle Shrimp and Pineapple Tacos

Serves 4.

Note: Smoky shrimp, lightly charred pineapple, crisp cabbage and a squeeze of lime bring a delightful combination of flavors and textures together in one perfect taco. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 1/4 lb. medium (31 to 40 per lb.) shrimp (thawed, if frozen), peeled and deveined

• 1 chipotle chile, finely chopped, plus 1 tbsp. adobo sauce (from a can of chipotles in adobo), divided

• 1/4 c. mayonnaise

• 1/4 c. sour cream

• 2 tbsp. lime juice, divided

• 1 tsp. honey

• 2 c. cubed (1/2-in.) fresh pineapple

• 2 tbsp. olive oil, divided

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 8 corn tortillas, warmed

• Shredded cabbage

• Sliced jalapeños

• Cilantro leaves

• Lime wedges

Directions

Place a rack about 4 inches away from the broiler element; heat broiler. Spray a large, rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

Pat shrimp dry with paper towels.

In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon of adobo sauce (from chipotle chiles), mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon lime juice and honey. Set aside.

Place the pineapple on the baking sheet and drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Toss to coat. Arrange the pineapple in a single layer. Broil for 6 to 8 minutes, until lightly charred in spots. Stir pineapple and move it to one side of the baking sheet.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine remaining 1 tablespoon oil, 1 tablespoon lime juice, chopped chipotle chile and salt. Add the shrimp and toss to coat. Arrange in a single layer on the other side of the baking sheet and broil for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the tops look opaque. Turn the shrimp over and broil for 1 to 2 minutes more or until just cooked through.

Spoon shrimp into warm tortillas and top with pineapple, cabbage, sliced jalapeño, cilantro leaves and a drizzle of the chipotle mayo sauce, as desired. Serve with lime wedges.