Rustic Three-Cheese Tomato Tart

Serves 6.

Note: A creamy, cheesy filling is a delicious counterpart to the sweet-tart fresh tomatoes in this light but satisfying tart. From Meredith Deeds.

For the crust:

• 1 1/2 c. flour

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 10 tbsp. cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-in. cubes

• 6 to 7 tbsp. ice water

For the filling:

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 1/2 lb. tomatoes, cored and sliced 1/2-in. thick

• 3 oz. soft goat cheese

• 3/4 c. shredded mozzarella

• 1/4 c. plus 2 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese, divided

• 1/4 c. sour cream

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 large egg, lightly beaten

• 1 tbsp. water

• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh basil

Directions

To prepare crust: Mix flour and 1/2 teaspoon salt in medium bowl. Using a pastry blender or two knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles very coarse crumbs. Sprinkle with 6 tablespoons cold water, tossing with fork just until flour is moistened and pastry almost leaves side of bowl (1 to 3 teaspoons more water can be added if necessary, but do not overwork the dough). Gather pastry into a ball. Shape into flattened round on lightly floured surface. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

To prepare filling: Sprinkle 1 teaspoon salt on both sides of the sliced tomatoes. Place in one layer in a large colander, set over a bowl, and let drain of excess liquids for 1 hour.

Set a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl, mix together the goat cheese, mozzarella, 1/4 cup Parmesan, sour cream and pepper.

To assemble: On a lightly floured surface, roll dough out to a 12-inch circle. (If dough is too firm to roll out, let sit at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes.) Place dough on a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spread cheese mixture in an even layer on the pastry, leaving a 2-inch border around the edge.

Place drained tomato slices on a double layer of paper towels, and thoroughly pat dry with more paper towels. Overlap tomato slices over the cheese filling. Carefully fold the edges of dough over the filling.

In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and water. Brush over the edges of the dough. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, until the crust is golden brown and filling is bubbling. Place baking sheet on a cooling rack and let the tart sit for 15 minutes. Using a large spatula, carefully slide tart off of parchment and onto the rack. Let cool at least another 30 minutes before cutting into wedges and serving warm or at room temperature, garnishing with the basil just before serving.