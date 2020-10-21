Roasted Mushroom Risotto

Serves 4 as a main course, 6 as a side dish.

Note: The combination of porcini and roasted cremini mushrooms gives this luxurious risotto a serious hit of umami. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 lb. sliced cremini or baby portobello mushrooms

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 1/4 tsp. salt, divided

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 oz. dried porcini mushrooms

• 2 c. homemade or low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock

• 4 tbsp. unsalted butter, divided

• 1/2 c. finely chopped shallots

• 2 c. Arborio rice

• 1/2 c. dry white wine

• 1/3 c. grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

• 2 tbsp. chopped flat-leaf parsley, for serving

Directions

Adjust oven rack to center position and preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a large, rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine fresh mushrooms, 2 tablespoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Arrange mushrooms on the prepared baking sheet. Roast mushrooms for 25 to 30 minutes, until they’re browned. Set aside.

Meanwhile, rinse away any grit from porcini mushrooms and soak in 2 cups of hot water for 20 minutes. Lift the porcini mushrooms out of the water and finely chop. Pour mushroom water through a coffee filter or cheesecloth to remove any remaining grit.

In a large measuring cup, combine the porcini soaking liquid and stock, and add enough water to make 5 cups of liquid.

Heat 2 tablespoons butter in a large heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Add shallots and cook, stirring, until softened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add the rice and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until the grains are translucent around the edges. The shallots and rice should not brown.

Add the white wine and cook, stirring, until the liquid has almost evaporated, about 3 minutes. Add 3 cups of the mushroom/broth mixture and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated, 8 to 10 minutes. Continue to add liquid, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring until each addition is absorbed. Cook, stirring, about 8 to 10 minutes more, until rice is creamy and slightly al dente (use water if you run out of mushroom liquid).

Remove from heat and vigorously stir in the Parmesan cheese, the remaining 2 tablespoons butter and three-quarters of the roasted mushrooms. (The vigorous stirring helps to give the risotto creaminess.) Season with more salt if necessary. Divide among 4 serving bowls. Scatter remaining mushrooms and chopped parsley over the top and serve with more Parmesan cheese on the side.