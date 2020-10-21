Roasted Kohlrabi and Beet Salad with Chèvre

Serves 4

Note: This dish showcases the best of both vegetables without a lot of work. Turn this into an entree by topping with a couple of fried eggs or sautéed chicken or dust with Parmesan and drizzle with balsamic vinegar and serve over pasta or rice. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 to 1 1/2 lb. kohlrabi, about 2 medium-sized

• 1 to 1 1/2 lb. beets, about 2 to 3 medium-sized

• 1/4 c. olive oil, divided

• 1 tsp. coarse salt

• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1 head coral or leaf lettuce

• 2 oz. chèvre, broken into little pieces

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• Chopped parsley for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash and trim the kohlrabi and cut into 1/2-inch slices. Trim and scrub the beets and cut into 1/2-inch slices. Toss vegetables with 2 tablespoons of the oil to coat and spread them out on a baking sheet so the pieces do not touch. Sprinkle with the salt. Roast until tender and slightly browned, shaking the pan and turning at least once or twice for even cooking and browning, about 30 to 35 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and lemon juice.

Arrange the lettuce on a serving plate and arrange the vegetables on top of the lettuce. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the vegetables. Scatter chèvre pieces over the vegetables. Season with the salt and pepper and garnish with the parsley before serving.