Roasted Garlic Bulbs

Makes about 1/2 cup, mashed.

Note: Roasted garlic is mild, velvety and perfect for spreading on bruschetta, tossing with pasta or whisking into mayonnaise. Double the quantity and store the mash in a covered container for a week, or freeze. From Beth Dooley.

• 4 to 5 heads medium-sized garlic bulbs

• 2 to 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• Pinch coarse salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Use your fingers to peel away all the paper outer layers around the head of garlic, but leave the head intact with the cloves connected.

Trim about 1/4-inch off the top of the head of garlic to expose the tops of the cloves. Drizzle the oil over the heads of garlic, letting the oil sink down into the cloves. Sprinkle with salt. Set the bulbs in a roasting pan or a low-sided baking dish and tightly cover with a lid or aluminum foil. After about 40 minutes, check the garlic. The garlic is done when it's golden brown and a center clove is completely soft when pierced with a paring knife. Exact roasting time will depend on the size of the garlic, the variety and its age.