Roasted Eggplant Spread (Baba Ghanoush)

Makes about 2 cups.

Note: The variations on this hugely popular Middle Eastern spread are numerous, depending on the regions. In Lebanon, tahini is essential; in Israel, it's often left out. In this version, just a little tahini gives the mash its smooth texture and slightly nutty flavor. Either way, it's essential that the eggplant be fully cooked until it has collapsed. Serve it with plenty of crisped pita chips or toasted bread, red peppers and an optional White Bean Salad. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 lb. (1 large or several smaller) eggplant

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 c. tahini

• 1/4 c. fresh lemon juice

• 4 cloves garlic, smashed

• Generous pinch red pepper flakes

• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

• 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh mint

• Pita crisps, for serving

• Red peppers, for serving

• Simple Bean Salad (see recipe), optional

Directions

Prepare a charcoal fire or preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Pierce the eggplants with the point of a paring knife. Place on a lower grill or in the oven on a baking sheet and roast, turning occasionally, until eggplants are completely soft and have collapsed, about 20 to 25 minutes on the grill, or 35 to 45 minutes in the oven, depending on the size and shape of the eggplant. Set aside to cool.

Slice eggplants in half lengthwise and lay skin-side-down on a cutting board. Using a small knife, scrape the flesh away from the skin into a colander set over the sink and leave the eggplants to drain, lightly pressing with a spatula to remove excess liquid.

Turn the drained eggplant into a bowl and add the salt, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, red pepper flakes and cumin. Beat with a whisk. (For a smoother texture, place the ingredients into a food processor fitted with a steel blade and purée to reach the desired texture.)

Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with a swirl of olive oil, cilantro and mint. Serve with pita crisps or toasts, and keep leftovers refrigerated in a covered container for up to three days.

Simple Bean Salad

Serves 2 to 4.

From Beth Dooley.

• 2 c. cooked or drained white beans

• 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice, to taste

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• Chopped fresh parsley for garnish, optional

• Red pepper slices for garnish, optional

• 2 tbsp. chopped red onion for garnish, optional

Directions

In a medium bowl, toss together the beans, olive oil and lemon juice and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with optional garnishes.