Roast Potato Salad

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: This simple salad is chock-full of bold flavors and fresh herbs. The black olives give it a briny snap. While the potatoes roast, whisk together the vinaigrette and prepare the other ingredients. Toss the cooked potatoes with the vinaigrette while warm; they'll absorb more of the vinaigrette. Because this salad is mayo-free, you can pack it for a picnic or share it at a potluck. Use a mix of new red, gold and fingerling potatoes. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 lb. fresh new potatoes

• 1 tbsp. sunflower or olive oil

• Pinch or two of coarse salt

• 1 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 1 small clove garlic, minced

• 2 tbsp. white-wine vinegar

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 stalks green onions, trimmed and thinly sliced

• 1/4 c. pitted, sliced black olives

• 1/4 c. mixed chopped parsley, basil or dill, or a combination

• Salt and freshly cracked pepper, to taste

• Pinch red pepper flakes

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Cut the potatoes in half or quarters, depending on size. Put them into a bowl and toss with the sunflower or olive oil. Sprinkle with the coarse salt. Spread the potatoes out on the baking sheet and roast, turning occasionally, until nicely browned on all sides, about 20 to 25 minutes.

While the potatoes are roasting, make the vinaigrette. In a small bowl, whisk together the mustard, garlic and vinegar, then add the oil.

When the potatoes are cooked, turn into a large bowl and dress with the vinaigrette to generously coat. Allow the potatoes to come to room temperature, tossing occasionally, then toss in the green onions, black olives and herbs, and season to taste with salt, freshly ground black pepper and a pinch of red pepper flakes.