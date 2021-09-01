Red Velvet Waffles

Makes enough batter for 4 (7- to 8-in.) deep-pocket round waffles.

Note: If you don't have food coloring, your waffles will still taste delicious. You can double-down on the chocolateness instead by substituting 2 teaspoons melted chocolate for the food coloring. Cooked and cooled waffles can be refrigerated up to four days, or frozen up to two months. Rewarm in a 300-degree oven until heated through, about 7 minutes or 10 minutes if frozen.

For the red velvet waffles:

• 2 c. flour

• 1/4 c. cornstarch

• 1/4 c. sugar

• 2 tbsp. unsweetened natural cocoa powder

• 2 tsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

• 2 c. buttermilk

• 1/2 c. vegetable oil, plus more for the waffle iron

• 2 eggs

• 2 tsp. liquid or 1 tsp. gel red food coloring, optional (see Note)

• 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

For the cream cheese glaze:

• 4 oz. cream cheese

• 1/2 c. powdered sugar

• 2 tsp. milk

Directions

Place flour, cornstarch, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl and whisk to combine.

Place buttermilk, vegetable oil, eggs, food coloring (if using) and vanilla extract in a medium bowl and whisk to combine. Pour into the dry ingredients and whisk until just combined (do not overmix). Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, heat up the waffle iron and preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

Brush a thin layer of vegetable oil on the waffle iron or wipe with a paper towel dipped in oil. Ladle the recommended amount of batter onto the waffle iron and cook until the waffle is bright red and crispy on both sides, about 4 minutes. Place in the oven directly on the oven rack to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining batter.

While the last waffle cooks, prepare the glaze. Place the cream cheese in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at 50% power in 30-second intervals, stirring between each interval, until soft and barely melted, about 1 minute total. Add the powdered sugar and milk and whisk until smooth.

Serve each waffle drizzled with the cream cheese glaze, or dunk the waffles in the glaze like doughnuts, letting any excess glaze drip off.