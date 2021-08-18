Ranch Water

Serves 1.

Note: At its most unfussy, the refreshing Texas drink known as Ranch Water barely needs a recipe; many just throw together a good glug of tequila and a generous squeeze of lime and top it with mineral water for a tart sparkler. Others prefer to sweeten it a bit with orange liqueur or agave; our version uses both. Think of it as a margarita stretched into a highball with soda, which is one version of how the drink came about. The use of Topo Chico mineral water from Mexico is, per most recipes, nonnegotiable; its assertive bubble and faint salinity serve the drink well. From columnist M. Carrie Allan.

• Ice

• 1 1/2 oz. (3 tbsp.) tequila, preferably silver

• 1 oz. (2 tbsp.) fresh lime juice

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) Cointreau or other orange liqueur, optional

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) agave syrup, optional

• 2 to 3 oz. (4 to 5 tbsp.) chilled Topo Chico mineral water (see Note)

• Fresh lime slices, for serving, optional

Directions

Fill a highball glass with ice. Add the tequila, lime juice, Cointreau and agave syrup, if using, and stir to chill and combine. Top with the mineral water, gently stir again, and serve garnished with lime slices, if using.