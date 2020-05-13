Herb-Roasted Cod With Potatoes and Tomatoes

Serves 4.

Note: This is an easy, but elegant one-pan meal. The main ingredients are seasoned liberally with fresh herbs and baked until the potatoes are browned and the fish is just cooked through. From Meredith Deeds.

• 2 lb. Yukon Gold potatoes (about 4 to 5 medium-sized), peeled and thinly sliced

• 5 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 1/2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme, divided

• 1 1/2 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary, divided

• 1 1/4 tsp. salt, divided

• 3/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

• 1/2 c. halved cherry tomatoes

• 1 1/2 lb. cod, skinned, cut into 4 (1-in.-thick) fillets

• Lemon wedges

Directions

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place the potatoes in a 9- by 13-inch (or 3-quart) baking dish and drizzle with 3 tablespoons olive oil. Add 1 teaspoon thyme, 1 teaspoon rosemary, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and toss to coat. Arrange in an even layer.

Cook for 35 to 45 minutes, until the potatoes are browned in spots. Remove from the oven.

In a small bowl, combine the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon thyme, 1/2 teaspoon rosemary, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Scatter the tomatoes over the potatoes and top with the fish filets, drizzle with the oil mixture. Bake until the fish is just cooked through and flakes easily with a fork, about 10 to 12 minutes (don’t overcook). Serve hot with lemon wedges on the side.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 425 Fat 18 g

Sodium 850 mg Carbohydrates 32 g

Saturated fat 3 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 33 g Cholesterol 75 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 4 lean protein, 1 ½ fat.