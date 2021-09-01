Grilled Nectarine, Prosciutto and Arugula Salad

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: You can peel the nectarines or just leave them as they are — either way this comes together in a flash. Double the batch and enjoy for dessert, too. From Beth Dooley.

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

• Generous pinch coarse salt

• Generous pinch freshly ground black pepper

• 2 to 3 nectarines, cut into 1/4-in. slices (about 10 to 12 oz.)

• 5 to 6 oz. arugula

• 2 oz. prosciutto, cut into 2-in. strips

• Generous pinch red pepper flakes

Directions

In a small cup, whisk together the oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Light the grill to medium-high or the broiler to high. Grill or broil the nectarine slices until just singed, turning frequently, about 2 to 4 minutes total.

Place the arugula into a bowl and toss with just enough dressing to lightly coat. Arrange the nectarines on top of the greens, then the prosciutto. Drizzle with more vinaigrette as desired and season with a pinch of red pepper flakes.