Golden Beet Soup

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: You can vary the vegetables in this creamy cream-free soup and play with the seasonings, too. A dollop of whole-milk yogurt can give it a silky body, if desired. The soup reheats beautifully; leftovers will keep in a covered container in the refrigerator for 3 days. This soup is especially pretty when garnished with a roasted, cubed red beet. From Beth Dooley.

• 4 to 5 medium-sized golden beets, about 1 1/2 lb.

• 1 medium red beet, optional, for garnish

• 2 to 3 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1 large onion, chopped

• Pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 3 to 4 c. chicken or vegetable stock

• 1 medium Yukon Gold potato, peeled and cut into chunks

• 1 tbsp. lemon juice, to taste

• 1 to 2 tbsp. prepared horseradish, to taste

• 1/4 to 1/2 c. whole-milk yogurt, optional

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. If the beets still have their leafy greens, remove them and reserve for another use. Scrub the beets, and loosely wrap them individually in aluminum foil. Place the beets on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast until a sharp knife slides easily into the center of the beet, about 50 to 60 minutes. Remove the beets and allow to cool, then remove the skin. Dice the beets, making sure to keep the red beet separate from the gold beets, and set aside.

Melt the butter in a large, deep soup pot set over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until tender, about 3 to 5 minutes. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Add 3 cups of the chicken stock and the potato and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, and simmer until the potato is tender.

Add the gold beets to the pot and simmer for a minute or two. Using an immersion blender (or, working in batches, pour the soup into a blender), purée the gold beets and potato and return to the pot. Add more stock if you need to adjust the consistency. Season to taste with the lemon juice and horseradish.

If desired, swirl in the yogurt for tang and a creamier texture. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with the diced red beet.