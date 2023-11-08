I love a shortcut in the kitchen, if it makes sense. Bottled lemon juice, jarred minced garlic and bags of pre-grated cheese are all subpar versions of their real deal counterparts and, in some cases, have the potential to ruin a dish. For that reason, for me, they land in the "don't make sense" category.

Spice blends, on the other hand, can be hugely helpful, especially if they contain spices you don't have on hand or don't often use. Of course, it's important that the blend be high-quality, fresh and fragrant, but that's always the case when it comes to spices.

For some reason, this time of year, one of my favorite spice blends to use in anything from apple pie to roast chicken is five-spice powder. Five-spice powder, a mix that's common in China, Taiwan and certain parts of Vietnam and Thailand, typically contains star anise, cinnamon, cloves, Sichuan peppercorns and fennel seeds, but can also contain ginger, nutmeg, turmeric, galangal, Mandarin orange peel and white or black pepper.

Yes, that adds up to more than five, but the number actually refers to the five traditional Chinese elements (wood, fire, earth, metal and water) and flavors (sweet, bitter, sour, salty, and acrid/pungent), all brought into perfect balance in the blend of spices.

Think of pumpkin spice blend, with its deeply warm flavors, but with an unexpected complexity and just a touch of heat.

In this week's Five Spice Pan-Seared Pork Chops and Caramelized Apples, the versatile blend coats thick-cut pork chops. The key to moist and juicy center-cut pork chops is not to overcook them. Gone are the days of cooking the life out of our pork, rendering it tough and dry. A slightly pink center is totally safe, and much more pleasant when comes to eating.

Chunky wedges of nicely browned apples are served alongside the chops. I call for Honeycrisp apples in the recipe, but feel free to use your favorite variety. The wedges are cooked in a hot skillet until deeply browned, but still slightly crispy on the inside.

A quick pan sauce is made with apple cider and wine, and the whole dish is served over a bed of fresh, peppery baby arugula.

The combination of the warm, sophisticated spices, along with the slightly sweet, slightly acidic sauce, turns a quick and easy weeknight dinner into a memorable meal, any night of the week.

Five-Spice Pan-Seared Pork Chops and Caramelized Apples

Serve 4.

A lighter, more sophisticated take on "pork chops and applesauce," this one-pan meal is quick to pull together and sure to impress. five-spice powder is a spice blend that typically contains star anise, cinnamon, cloves, Sichuan peppercorns and fennel seeds. It can usually be found in the spice section or global aisle of most grocery stores. From Meredith Deeds.

• 2 tsp. five-spice powder

• 1 tsp. salt, divided

• 1/2 tsp. pepper

• 4 thick cut pork chops (each about 1 to 1 1/2 in. thick)

• 2 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

• 2 medium Honeycrisp apples, cored, halved, each half cut into 4 wedges

• 3/4 c. apple cider

• 1/4 c. white wine

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

• 1 tsp. white wine vinegar

• 4 c. baby arugula

Directions

In a small bowl, combine five-spice powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt and pepper.

Pat pork chops dry with paper towels and season on all sides with the five spice mixture.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add chops and cook, turning every 2 minutes, until well-browned and registering 130 to 135 degrees on an instant-read meat thermometer, about 8 to 12 minutes. Transfer chops to a plate and let rest while preparing apples and sauce.

While the chops rest, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the same skillet over medium heat. Add apples, cut side down, and cook until caramelized on the outsides and crispy tender inside, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

Add apple cider, wine and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt to the skillet and increase heat to medium-high. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced and slightly thickened (it will seem a little syrupy). Remove from heat and whisk in butter until combined. Stir in vinegar.

Arrange arugula on serving plates. Top with pork chops and apples. Drizzle sauce over the top and serve.