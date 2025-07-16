'Recession pop' and new Christian music surge in the US as streaming growth slows

''Recession pop'' — the term for upbeat hits like Kesha's ''Tik Tok,'' Miley Cyrus' ''Party in the U.S.A.'' and other carefree pop music that emerged in 2007-2012 around the time of the Great Recession — has also seen a jump this year. Luminate found that U.S. on-demand audio streams of pop music from that era have increased 6.4% in 2025. Songs from Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Rihanna lead the shift.