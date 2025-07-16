'Recession pop' and new Christian music surge in the US as streaming growth slows

NEW YORK — Halfway through 2025, a few music trends have become clear, according to Luminate's 2025 Midyear Report, which was released Wednesday:
— In the U.S. and globally, more music is being streamed than ever before...
— But growth has slowed.
— And in the U.S. specifically, there's been a resurgence in Christian music and ''recession pop.''
In its midyear report, Luminate, an industry data and analytics company, provides insight into changing behaviors across music listenership.
A decrease in growth, an increase in volume
Music streams continued to grow globally and stateside in the first half of 2025. Global on-demand audio streams reached 2.5 trillion in the first half of 2025 — up from 2.29 trillion in the same period last year.
And in the U.S., on-demand audio streams grew to 696.6 billion in 2025, compared to 665.8 billion in 2024.