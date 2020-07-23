Both Graco and Pentair reported second quarter sales were down more than 10%, indicative of the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pump and spray equipment maker Graco, which supplies factories, reported sales of $366.9 million for April, May and June, down 14% from the same period a year ago. Net income was down 67% to $28.8 million, or 17 cents a share.

“We will use this difficult period to strengthen our competitive position, expand our product offering, build our global channel and enter new market spaces,” said Patrick McHale, chief executive of the Minneapolis-based business, in a statement. “These initiatives may put pressure on our short-term financial results, but will position us to capitalize when market conditions normalize.”

McHale said the “timing and shape” of an economic recovery remains uncertain and that Graco will need to be agile and have plans to respond as conditions change.

Results for water treatment company Pentair, based in the United Kingdom but run out of Golden Valley, also were dragged down by its industrial segment. Residential pool treatment, the company said, picked up in May.

Sales for the quarter were down 11% to $713.3 million. Net income was down 37% to $72.1 million, or 43 cents a share.

“Our industrial businesses have been negatively impacted by a pause in capital spending globally, and our commercial businesses have also been negatively impacted by delays from customers,” said CEO John Stauch in a statement.