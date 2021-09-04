MILWAUKEE — A recently born infant was found dead near a business on Milwaukee's north side.
The Journal Sentinel reports the body was found around 9:50 a.m. Friday near a business on the 5600 block of North Teutonia Avenue. The cause of death has not yet been determined, and no description of the infant was made available.
Officers are seeking the parents.
