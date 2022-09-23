Recruiting class Name School/Hometown
2023 Nolan Winter Lakeville North
2023 Jack Janicki White Bear Lake*
2020 Steven Crowl Eastview
2020 Ben Carlson East Ridge
2019 Tyler Wahl Lakeville North
2018 Joe Hedstrom Hopkins*
2017 Brad Davison Maple Grove
2017 Nate Reuvers Lakeville North
2017 Walt McGrory Edina*
2015 Alex Illikainen Grand Rapids
* — Preferred walk-on
