A Twin Cities teenager crashed his snowmobile into an island shoreline on a central Minnesota lake late at night and was killed, authorities said Sunday.

The wreck occurred about 11:15 p.m. Friday on Gull Lake, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.

The snowmobile operator, identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office as 18-year-old Berkley Duckson, of Mendota, crashed into the rocky and wooded shoreline on the northwest side of Birch Island, the Sheriff's Office said.

A friend also riding in the area stopped and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation before emergency responders took over lifesaving efforts, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Duckson was airlifted by a St. Cloud hospital, where he was declared dead, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Minnehaha Academy hockey team said Duckson was a 2020 high school graduate and varsity letter recipient. The team hung a No. 14 jersey at their bench in his memory before Saturday's home game in Minneapolis.

"With heavy hearts, Redhawks Hockey is playing for their teammate and 2020 MA Grad Berkley Duckson today," the team posted on Twitter before the puck dropped.

While authorities have yet to say why the teen struck the shoreline, the Sheriff's Office issued a warning and pointed out that there have been four serious snowmobile crashes this month in the county.

"Use extreme caution on trails and lakes, especially in areas that you may not be familiar with," a statement from the Sheriff's Office read. "Remember that you should never ride alone, dress for safety and survival, slow down and stay to the right on the trail or ditch, don't drink alcohol and ride, use caution when traveling on frozen waterways, always respect private property and stay on the marked trail systems."

