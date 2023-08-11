Introduction: Host Michael Rand stayed up to watch almost all of the Vikings' 24-13 preseason loss to the Seahawks and came away with five thoughts after the game. On the plus side, the initial depth — particularly running back Ty Chandler — looked solid in building a 10-0 lead. But the rest of an anonymous roster needs work.

12:00: Twins Daily co-founder Nick Nelson joins Rand to break down the reality of this Twins season — a frustrating lesson in inconsistency that could still very well end with the franchise's first playoff victory in almost 20 years.

33:00: A tough loss for the Lynx.

