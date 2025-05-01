Recent immigration arrests at courthouses around the country have advocates worried

SEATTLE — Inside a Virginia courthouse, three immigration agents in plainclothes — one masked — detained a man who had just had misdemeanor assault charges dismissed. They declined to show identification or a warrant to the man, and one threatened to prosecute horrified witnesses who tried to intervene, cellphone video shows.
In North Carolina, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed it arrested four people at a county courthouse, according to local media reports, prompting the sheriff to express concerns about a lack of communication from the agency as well as about disruption to court proceedings.
Inside a courthouse in New Hampshire, a pair of agents tackled a Venezuelan man outside an elevator, flattening an older man with a cane in the process. And in Boston, an ICE agent detained a man who was on trial. A municipal court judge held the agent in contempt over the arrest, but the order was later overturned by a federal judge.
The flurry of immigration enforcement at courthouses around the country in the past month — already heavily criticized by judicial officials and lawyers — has renewed a legal battle from President Donald Trump's first term as advocates fear people might avoid coming to court.
It's drawing further attention with last Friday's arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan in Wisconsin. The FBI arrested Dugan on charges that she tried to help a defendant evade waiting federal agents by letting him leave her courtroom through a jury door.
''Some of these judges think they are beyond and above the law and they are not, and we're sending a very strong message today,'' Attorney General Pam Bondi said during an appearance on Fox News after the arrest.
History of ICE's arrest practices
Lena Graber, senior staff attorney with the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, told The Associated Press that she's aware of at least a dozen recent immigration arrests at courthouses around the country.