MINNEAPOLIS

Tyler Allan Ebert, as surety for Hermitage House LLC, Finishline Displays, Forward Finish and Thiede Legecy LLC, doing business as Theide Manufacturing, 2050 Ridge Dr., Minneapolis; filed Jan. 14, 21-40056; Chap. 7; assets, 236,096; liabilities, $1,382,715.

Stewart Kent Hanson, as surety for Arteka Companies LLC, 422 Pond Ridge Circle, Wayzata; filed Jan. 14, 21-40057; Chap. 7; assets, $747,394; liabilities, $2,477,032.

St. Paul

Tea Olive I LLC, doing business as Stock+Field, 2600 Eagan Woods Dr., Eagan; filed Jan. 10, 21-30037; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Matthew F. Whebbe, chairman and CEO.

Virgil Leo Dykes Sr. and Constance Elizabeth Dykes, formerly doing business as Dykes Farms, Lake City, Minn.; filed Jan. 11, 21-30039; Chap. 12; no schedules filed.

Daniel P. Knutson, as surety for AGI Electric LLC, and Leah M. Pratt-Knutson, as surety for LMK Accounting LLC, Owatonna; filed Jan. 13, 21-30055; Chap. 7; assets, $347,041; liabilities, $1,046,567.

Hewitt Farms Inc., Le Sueur, Minn., filed Jan. 14, 21-30065; Chap. 12; no schedules filed. Kevin Ray Hewitt, president.

Hewitt Drainage Equipment Inc., Le Sueur, Minn.; filed Jan. 14, 21-30068; Chap. 12; no schedules filed. Kevin Ray Hewitt, president.