MINNEAPOLIS

Blank Acquisition LLC, doing business as Blanks/USA, 7700 N. 68th Av., Brooklyn Park; filed Aug. 25, 20-42096; Chap. 11; assets, $4,756,327; liabilities, $4,369,444. Andrew R. Ogren, CEO.

St. Paul

Richard Vincent Ottomeyer, as surety for Cedarwood Health Services PLLC, Ottomeyer Properties LLC, Hickory Health Clinic PLLC and Lakes Area Health Center, and Leann Rose Ottomeyer, as surety for Cedarwood Health Services PLLC, Ottomeyer Properties LLC and Lakes Area Health Center, 23315 N. Itasca Av., Forest Lake; filed Aug. 26, 20-32078; Chap. 7; assets, $664,247; liabilities, $2,482,150.