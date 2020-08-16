MINNEAPOLIS

Stand-Up MidAmerica MRI, P.A., doing business as SUMA MRI Inc., 604 N. Lilac Dr., Golden Valley; filed Aug. 10, 20-42006; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Maxwell Dahl, personal representative of the Probate Estate of Wayne Dahl, sole shareholder.

Ralph L. Larson, as surety for Ralph Larson Chevrolet Inc., and Brenda L. Larson, Hector, Minn.; filed Aug. 10, 20-42010; Chap. 7; assets, $140,851; liabilities, $1,713,905.

Stand-Up Multi-Positional Advantage MRI P.A., 604 N. Lilac Dr., Golden Valley; filed Aug. 10, 20-42012; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Maxwell Dahl, personal representative of the Probate Estate of Wayne Dahl, sole shareholder.

St. Paul

MG United Inc., 13842 Edgewood Av., Savage; filed Aug. 7, 20-31965; Chap. 7; assets, $138,041; liabilities, $267,901. Gennadi A. Krimouski, vice president.