MINNEAPOLIS

Ten Twenty-Six LLC, doing business as Whole Sum Kitchen, 824 W. 50th St., Minneapolis; filed June 5, 20-41530; Chap. 7; assets, $57,157; liabilities, $323,075. Evan Tepper, owner/president.

 

Edenwoods Co. Inc., 7724 Olson Memorial Hwy., Golden Valley; 6257 Edgewood Av. N., Brooklyn Park; filed June 10, 20-41569; Chap. 7; assets, $29,854; liabilities, $53,537. Brian Keeler, CEO.