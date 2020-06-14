MINNEAPOLIS
Ten Twenty-Six LLC, doing business as Whole Sum Kitchen, 824 W. 50th St., Minneapolis; filed June 5, 20-41530; Chap. 7; assets, $57,157; liabilities, $323,075. Evan Tepper, owner/president.
Edenwoods Co. Inc., 7724 Olson Memorial Hwy., Golden Valley; 6257 Edgewood Av. N., Brooklyn Park; filed June 10, 20-41569; Chap. 7; assets, $29,854; liabilities, $53,537. Brian Keeler, CEO.
National
Report details how woman without ticket boarded Delta flight
A woman without a ticket or government-issued ID walked past a Transportation Security Administration agent and entered a terminal at Orlando International Airport in October by blending in with a group of people, a report said.
National
The Latest: Italian industry denies it opposed lockdowns
The head of Italy's leading business lobby is denying that industrial interests opposed coronavirus lockdowns in the hard-hit Lombardy region, blaming instead mismanagement of the outbreak by political authorities.
National
Cape Verde may send suspect to US without extradition treaty
A Colombian businessman linked to the Venezuelan government who is wanted in the United States could be extradited from the Cape Verde islands even though Washington and the West African country have no bilateral extradition treaty, according to Cape Verde's attorney general.
Business
Nissan banks on new Rogue small SUV to begin US comeback
There's a lot riding on the Nissan Rogue, the struggling Japanese automaker's top-selling vehicle in the hottest part of its second-biggest market, the United States.
Coronavirus
Virus downturn leaves winners, losers among Minn. companies
Factors such as existing cash reserves and credit lines played a role, but so did luck. Companies generally responded quickly to pandemic-forced disruptions in the economy, but the costs of COVID-19 have not spread equally.