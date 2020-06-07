MINNEAPOLIS

Greg Allen White, as surety for Obsidian Development Group LLC, and Constance Lynn Martin White, 1430 Birch St., Lino Lakes; filed May 29, 20-41480; Chap. 7; assets, $639,841; liabilities, $976,542.

Christopher Paul Thulin, as surety for NewGen Mobile Bloomington Ave LLC, NewGen Mobile Roseville LLC, NewGen Mobile Holdings LLC, NewGen Mobile Mankato LLC, NewGen Mobile Robbinsdale LLC, NewGen Mobile Shakopee LLC, Customer First Contractors LLC, Rescue Tech Repair LLC and IFloatsMN LLC, 3842 Pascolo Bend, Chaska; filed May 30, 20-41487; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.

Douglas Brian Sams, as surety for D. Brian’s Deli Corp., doing business as D. Brian’s Deli & Catering, as surety for Farm and Vine 1 LLC, doing business as Craftburger, and as surety for Greenfield Farm + Vine LLC, and Mary Jolynn Sams, 3309 Red Fox Dr., Medina; filed May 31, 20-41493; Chap. 7; assets, $807,519; liabilities, $3,418,337.

John L. Moore, as surety for Barley John’s Brewing Co. Inc. and JLMoore LLC, 2247 NE. Benjamin St., Minneapolis; filed June 3, 20-41512; Chap. 7; assets, $288,834; liabilities, $133,791.

ST. PAUL

Bradley Jay Schiller, as surety for Prowess LLC, doing business as Prowess Management Inc., 13636 S. Huntington Av., Savage; filed June 4, 20-31542; Chap. 7; assets, $982,475; liabilities, $655,160.