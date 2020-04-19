MINNEAPOLIS
Robert Stephen Snyder, also known as Tripp Snyder, as surety for Snyder & Associates Inc., 1513 Bay Ridge Road, Wayzata; filed April 15, 20-41067; Chap. 7; assets, $1,013,375; liabilities, $26,742,914.
St. Paul
Tim Gudal, doing business as Gudal Farming, and Susan Gudal, Bricelyn, Minn.; filed April 10, 20-31058; Chap. 12; assets, $5,403,062; liabilities, $9,188,090.
Lisa J. Willett, doing business as Gulf Atlantic Roofing Corp. and Twin City Roofing, 3019 Lake St. N., Maplewood; filed April 13, 20-31068; Chap. 7; assets, $481,143; liabilities, $504,517.
